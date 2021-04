Derry City earned their first point of the season on Friday night drawing 1-1 with Drogheda United.

Donegal's Ronan Boyce netted for Declan Devine's side as they came from behind to earn a point.

Despite the point, the Candystripes remain bottom of the table.

After the game Martin Holmes got the thoughts of goalscorer Ronan Boyce..

Martin also spoke with Will Fitzgerald...