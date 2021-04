Dylan Browne McMonagle and Oisin Orr were amongst the winners at The Curragh race course on Saturday afternoon.

Browne McMonagle was the first Donegal jockey to claim victory, he won on board 9/2 second favourite Raise You for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

In the next race Oisin Orr was first past the post when he rode 80/1 shot, Abeona to victory beating Harannda and Colin Keane by three and a half lengths.