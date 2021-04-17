Council consider using old unused country roads for new walking trails

Donegal County Council is to examine the feasibility of using old unused county roads for the construction of new walking trails, in conjunction with Coillte, the forestry authority.

The issue was raised at Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District this week by Cllr Ciaran Brogan, who said this would be a cost effective way of developing much needed amenities.

Officials have referred the proposal to Walking & Trails Office, with the Roads Section seeking to identify unused roads that would be suitable for consideration.

Cllr Brogan says there have already been some very successful projects.