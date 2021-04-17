67 year olds can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointment

67 year olds can book their Covid-19 vaccination appointment from this morning.

They can register for appointments through the HSE website and phone line.

It comes as 420 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic, along with 11 further deaths - 3 of which occurred this month. There were 33 new cases confirmed in Donegal.

Chairperson of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP Sub-Committee, Dr Denis McCauley, thinks Covid cases could rise both sides of the border due to the easing of restrictions in the North: