Renewed calls to scrap proposal for sewage plant near national school

There are renewed calls for a proposal to install a sewage treatment plant near a national school to be scrapped.

It's after revised plans were submitted by Irish Water to Donegal County Council to construct the plant close to Browneknowe National School near Rathmullan.

A significant number of local residents are opposed to the plans.

Declan Meehan Chairperson of Ray Action Group has acknowledged that there is a need to treat the wastewater coming from Rathmullan and Ramelton but this is simply not the right location: