Raff Cretaro has 20 years of League of Ireland football under his belt having played the bulk of that time with Sligo Rovers while he finished his career with Finn Harps before hanging up the boots in January of this year.

Both clubs are flying high in this season's Premier Division and both head into the derby on Saturday unbeaten.

Cretaro has been giving his thoughts on both clubs and how the derby will go to Oisin Kelly...