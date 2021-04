Irish Water is being urged to come up with a long term solution to probloems with the water infrastructure serving Gola Island.

It's after the main pipe from the mainland to Gola partially resurfaced in recent days, resulting in a small boat hitting it.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says similar issues emerge every year when islanders start returning to the island in the spring.

He says if the potential of the area is to be realised, basic services must improve............