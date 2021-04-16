NWCU get go ahead for cricket return

North West cricket is set to resume in three weeks time.

The NWCU has welcomed the announcement from the NI Executive of a return to competitive cricket in Northern Ireland.

An announcement on the season structure will be made in due course however it is expected the season will commence on Saturday 8th May.

The NWCU will also continue monitor the situation in the Republic of Ireland and how the Irish Government plans impact clubs operating in Donegal.

The two clubs in question are St Johnston and Letterkenny.

The NWCU will hold a Club Forum next week on 21st April to outline the upcoming season and ‘Return to Play’ protocols.