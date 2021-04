A Minister of State believes that the majority of people want to maintain a cautious approach to reopening despite calls for a plan in the Republic to mirror the North.

Minister Colm Brophy says decisions made and the aftermath of the Christmas period has made people more wary of the dangers of Covid-19.

Minister Brophy says there is of course a desire to get back to normal but overwhelmingly, the public feel caution is the way forward for now.

He says it's important to do things right the once: