Publicans believe it's "inevitable" that people living in border counties will travel to the North when the pubs reopen there.

From April 30th, pubs in Northern Ireland are allowed to reopen for outdoor service.

The Licensed Vintners Association is calling on the Government to allow outdoor service here for all pubs by the end of May.

CEO Donal O'Keeffe believes people will travel across the border if there's no sign of pubs reopening here: