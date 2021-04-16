HSE at national level ‘doesn’t seem to understand geography of Donegal’

A Donegal TD says the HSE at national level doesn't seem to understand the geography of Donegal, and that's impacting on services locally.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking after he raised the issue of a vaccination centre for Inishowen with senior officials, in light of local newspaper reports that a site had been identified.

In a reply, Saolta CEO Tony Canavan told him that they are currently examining appropriate sites in North Donegal, but have not yet selected one.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the HSE should listen to what local representatives are saying: