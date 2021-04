A Councillor in Buncrana is urging Donegal County Council to buy the former Garda Station in the town for use as a community facility.

The building has been vacant since 2007, when Gardai moved to a state of the art facility.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan believes the state-owned building will be put on the market shortly.

He says the building, located in the heart of Buncrana would be an ideal location for a number of worthwhile initiatives, and should not be lying idle: