Businesses need roadmap on reopening urgently – Watson

A Letterkenny businessman says people in retail and other sectors need a roadmap on reopening as a matter of urgency.

It comes as Stormont Ministers announced a plan yesterday to relax Covid restrictions there which will see non-essential shops and gyms open on April 30th.

From next Friday, hairdressers, barbers and outdoor sports can also resume in the North.

Leonard Watson who owns Watsons Menswear in Letterkenny says businesses here deserve a plan too and also says the issue of what is deemed essential and non-essential has been a major bone of contention: