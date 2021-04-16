Appeal over Derry shooting

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information after a man was shot in the Currynierin area of Derry last night.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Shortly before 11pm, it was reported that two men forced their way inside a house in Whitethorn Drive and shot a man in his 50s a number of times in his legs.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Galbraith described it as a ruthless attack that should be of concern to everyone in the community and is appealing for anyone with information about who is involved to come forward.

Sergeant Galbraith also said that those who carry out these shootings have no regard for the trauma they are causing either to the victim or anyone in the vicinity of the attack.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101.