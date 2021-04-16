420 new Covid-19 cases, 33 in Donegal

420 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with 11 additional Covid related deaths reported.
There were 33 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 190.3 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 119 .
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today, 3 occurred in April, 1 occurred in March, 2 in February and 5 occurred in January or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 77-94 years.
There has been a total of 4,831 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 15th April, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 242,819* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 218 are men / 197 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 147 in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties**
As of 8am today, 190 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 14th, 2021, 1,121,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 789,526 people have received their first dose
- 331,477 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 242,819 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7-day incidence 55.9
- 5-day moving average 381