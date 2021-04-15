Call for Rapid Response Initiative to deal with future gorse fires

Councillors in West Donegal are calling on the Fire Service to help establish a Rapid Response Initiative to deal with gorse fires in the future, with suggestions that local people receive training, and basic equipment be provided in strategic locations.

This week's meeting of Glenties Municipal District discussed the second anniversary of a series of gorse fires which caused extensive damage in West Donegal over Easter 2019, and would have done much more, were it not for the response of local people.

Cathaoirleach Noirin McGarvey says it's vital that they get support, and revealed she also raised the issue at an Emergency Services SPC meeting last week: