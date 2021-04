New changing and showering facilities are on the way to Downings and Bundoran beach.

It's part of a multi-million euro project from Failte Ireland, which says the facilities will be nothing like what they have already.

They will be spread across 22 beaches in total in urban and rural areas across the country.

Head of Product Development in the Activities division of Failte Ireland, Fiona Monaghan, outlines what they will contain: