Six of Donegal’s seven LEAs see Covid cases fall

All but one of the Local Electoral Areas in Donegal saw the incidence rate of Covid 19 fall in the two weeks up to last Monday, April 12th.

Letterkenny registered 64 cases in the fortnight to last Monday, an incidence rate of 214.8 per 100,000 people. That's a fall of 47%

A 47% drop was also recorded in the Donegal LEA with nine cases and a rate of 34.

Lifford Stranorlar had 31 cases, giving an incidence rate of 119.7, down 41% on the previous period.

Glenties registered 24 cases, a rate of 100.3, down 29%, while Milford had 50 cases, down 11%, Its incidence rate of 363.1 is now the highest in the county.

South Inishowen had the smallest fall with 64 cases, a rate of 286.1, dowbn 9% on the previous period.

With 39 cases, North Inishowen recorded a rise of 29%, a rate of 229.9 per 100,000 people.

Full details -

Figures cover the 14 days up to Monday (April 12)

North inishowen: ↗️ 39 cases ↗️ 229.9 per 100k

South Inishowen: ↘️ 64 cases ↘️ 286.1 per 100k

Milford: ↘️ 50 cases ↘️ 363.1 per 100k

Letterkenny ↘️ 64 cases ↘️ 214.8 per 100k

Lifford/Stranorlar ↘️ 31 cases ↘️ 119.7 per 100k

Glenties ↘️ 24 cases ↘️ 100.3 per 100k

Donegal ↘️ 9 cases ↘️ 34 per 100k

Figures cover the 14 days up to Monday (April 5)

North inishowen: ↘️ 31 cases ↘️ 182.7 per 100k

South Inishowen: ↘️ 70 cases ↘️ 313 per 100k

Milford: ↗️ 56 cases ↗️ 406.7 per 100k

Letterkenny ↘️ 122 cases ↘️ 409.5 per 100k

Lifford/Stranorlar ↘️53 cases ↘️ 204.7 per 100k

Glenties ↗️ 34 cases ↗️ 142.1 per 100k

Donegal ↗️ 17 cases ↗️ 64.2 per 100k