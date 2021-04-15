Savage effort needed to keep unbeaten run going – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps journey at the summit of the Premier Division continues on Saturday evening with the first North West derby of the season against Sligo Rovers.

Both sides are unbeaten after four games and both will be flying high on confidence ahead of the game at The Showgrounds.

Harps top scorer Adam Foley is again a doubt but don't be surprised if the Dubliner lines out looking to add to his season total.

Speaking with Highland's Oisin Kelly, Harps boss Ollie Horgan says it will take another savage effort to keep this unbeaten run going...