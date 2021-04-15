Pop-up test centre will be established in Donegal ‘if needed’

A Donegal Minister says while Donegal is above the national average in terms the Covid-19 rate, it's by no means the worst.

Despite the county having the third highest seven day case rate in Ireland there are ongoing concerns that no pop-up testing centre has been established.

But Minister Charlie McConalogue says he has spoken with the Health Minister about the issue.

Minister McConalogue says that the HSE knew were the cases were originating from and therefore it was deemed that a walk-in testing centre wasn't needed but he says that they are open to change that if required: