Plan designed to support farmers and fishers – McConalogue

The government's has published its Agriculture Action Plan for 2021.

The document, which was launched by Minister Charlie McConalogue, features 75 actions to further develop a sustainable and competitive agri-food, forestry and seafood sector.

The measures include, developing Ireland's CAP Strategic Plan, implementing the country's first over-arching Animal Welfare Strategy and policies to underpin and support farm and fisher incomes.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Minister McConalogue outlined his priorities.......