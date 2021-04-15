McFadden Ferry “cant wait to get back”

With Donegal set to return to training next Monday and competitive league games in May, Declan Bonner’s squad have been boosted by the news that Odhran McFadden Ferry will be back in the county next month.

The Gweedore man who missed out on the championship last year is on the final weeks of a six month stint with the Defence Forces in Lebanon.

McFadden Ferry has told today’s Donegal Democrat ” I’ve been training away here and can’t wait to get back”.

The draw for this years Ulster Championship will take place next Tuesday 20th April, if Donegal are drawn in the preliminary round they will be first out on the last weekend of June.