Concern over ‘lack of progress’ on South Donegal Greenway projects

Donegal County Council is being urged to prioritise South Donegal when its new Greenway Unit is up and running.

The call is coming from the Donegal Municipal District, which says there are a number of proposals being discussed in the area, none of which have been progressed.

Leas Cathaoirleach Barry Sweeney says one in particular between Ballyshannon and Belleek has the potential to secure cross border funding, and that needs to be pursued.

He says the focus up to now has been on the north and west of the county: