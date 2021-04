Almost 30 new social housing units in Letterkenny will be ready in the coming weeks.

'Ard ban' has 29 homes, comprising of one, two and three bedroom dwellings have been completed in the Long Lane area of the town.

An allocation list for the houses is currently being prepared with applicants expected to be notified shortly.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says these are of a very high standard and has described the development as a positive step towards tackling the social housing waiting list: