The CEO of the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce says there needs to be a plan for the reopening of the non-essential retail and hospitality sector in Donegal.

Toni Forrester who works in Letterkenny but lives in Derry says she has concerns over sectors in the North reopening quicker than the Republic and how that may impact businesses in Donegal.

Ms. Forrester says everybody in business wants to get back up and running a deserve a definitive plan to enable that to happen: