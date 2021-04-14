Water tanker demanded for rural Inishowen

Members of the Inishowen Municipal District are demanding that a water tanker to back up the fire service be located permanently on the peninsula.

Cllr Martin McDermott told a meeting this week that he had moved a motion seeking such a tanker two years ago after attending a house fire in a rural area where the fire tender had to leave to refill with water because there was no supply available at the scene.

He says there are indications that a tanker is being secured by Donegal County Council, but it may not be bound for Inishowen: