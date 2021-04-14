‘Utterly appalling’ – appeal on overnight shooting in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Meenan Drive in the city last night.

The victim was shot in both legs in what police are describing as a paramilitary style assault.

Police received a report shortly after 10:30pm that a man, aged in his twenties, was alerted to banging at the front door of his flat.

The man was then confronted by three to four masked individuals who had made their way inside the property where he was shot in both legs and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

When police responded to the incident, a small crowd attacked officers by throwing a firework and a number of petrol bombs.

In a statement Detective Inspector Hughes said: "This violent shooting attack can only be described as completely reckless and utterly appalling.

Police are continuing with their enquiries, and working to establish a motive for this attack. Anyone who can help to identify those responsible is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on 101.