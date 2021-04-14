Taoiseach to meet HSE over altering Covid-19 vaccine programme

The Taoiseach's to meet the HSE and the vaccine taskforce this morning to discuss altering the country's Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The roll-out of injections has been hit with a delay to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and changes to the use of AstraZeneca.

Johnson and Johnson is to pause deliveries of its single-shot vaccine to Europe pending an investigation of rare blood clot cases in the US.

The majority of AstraZeneca clinics have been cancelled for the rest of the week following NIAC's decision to restrict its use to people over 60.

Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee, Dr Denis McCauley, doesn't believe the Johnson and Johnson delay will have much impact on the programme: