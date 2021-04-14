Mandatory vaccination “a step too far” – McCauley

The health watchdog says mandatory vaccination could be used as a last resort to boost uptake among healthcare workers.

Advice given to NPHET says redeployment to lower-risk areas may also be an option for staff who refuse to get the jab.

But HIQA says the "intervention ladder" should start with providing evidence-based information and then a one-to-one conversation.

Stranorlar GP Dr Denis McAuley is Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee. He doesn't believe healthcare workers should be required to get the vaccine...............