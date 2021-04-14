Mandatory vaccination “a step too far” – McCauley

By
News Highland
-

The health watchdog says mandatory vaccination could be used as a last resort to boost uptake among healthcare workers.

Advice given to NPHET says redeployment to lower-risk areas may also be an option for staff who refuse to get the jab.

But HIQA says the "intervention ladder" should start with providing evidence-based information and then a one-to-one conversation.

Stranorlar GP Dr Denis McAuley is Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee. He doesn't believe healthcare workers should be required to get the vaccine...............

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR