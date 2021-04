Derry City remain rooted to the bottom of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

It's four losses in-a-row for the Candystripes after falling to a 2-nil loss to reigning champions Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell last night.

Graham Burke scored from halfway and Rory Gaffney was also on target for the Hoops, who are now only two points off the summit.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley said is was a comfortable night for his side but added he feels Derry City will improve...