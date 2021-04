Shamrock Rovers beat Derry City 2-0 in the League of Ireland Premier Division to inflicted more disappointment on the Brandywell side.

The result leaves the Candystripes rooted to the bottom of the table after 4 defeats in a row.

Manager Declan Devine thought it was a game that Derry could have got something out of...

Ciaron Harkin says the performances are not goof enough...