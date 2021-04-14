Covid ‘outbreak’ at Letterkenny University Hospitals Maternity Dept

It's been confirmed that Letterkenny University Hospital is currently dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in its Maternity Department.

An outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there are two or more positive contacts.

In accordance with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre guidelines, an Outbreak Control Team has been convened at Letterkenny University Hospital and is working with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to the outbreak.

COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients has been carried out to ensure the protection of public health.

A number of patients who have recently been discharged from the maternity department have also been contacted, as a precautionary measure, with advice on self-isolating and contacting their GP for a COVID-19 test.

Saolta cannot comment on individual cases to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those affected.