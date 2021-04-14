431 new Covid 19 cases, 34 in Donegal

431 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with 12 additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 34 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 179 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 132.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 242,105 cases of Covid 19 in the state, with 4,812 Covid related deaths.

97 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed North of the border today, withone additional covid related death.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 6 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 42-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,812* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 13th April, the HPSC has been notified of 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 242,105** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

204 are men / 226 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

160 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties***

As of 8am today, 192 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 49 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 12th, 2021, 1,076,216 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

758,763 people have received their first dose

317,453 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 4,812 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 242,105 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7-day incidence 58.8

5-day moving average 388

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 13Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 13Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (31Mar2021 to 13Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (31Mar2021 to 13Apr2021) Ireland 431 388 132 6,286 Offaly 9 13 257.8 201 Kildare 50 33 215.3 479 Dublin 160 167 211.2 2,846 Laois 9 9 188.9 160 Donegal 34 24 179 285 Westmeath <5 8 176.9 157 Meath 21 21 162 316 Cavan 8 6 145.7 111 Longford 9 5 139.5 57 Louth 11 8 114.8 148 Monaghan <5 3 104.3 64 Wicklow <5 7 97.6 139 Mayo 8 8 95.8 125 Roscommon 5 5 91.4 59 Galway 12 14 83.3 215 Limerick 20 13 77 150 Tipperary <5 5 73.3 117 Wexford 9 5 70.1 105 Leitrim <5 2 59.3 19 Waterford 5 5 58.5 68 Cork 17 14 54.9 298 Kerry 11 6 44 65 Carlow 8 3 40.4 23 Clare <5 4 37 44 Sligo 0 0 21.4 14 Kilkenny 5 2 21.2 21

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.