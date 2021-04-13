Tyrone to host Donegal in league opener / Championship draw next week

In the draft set of Allianz league fixtures Donegal will have two away and one home game in Division One when action resumes next month.

Declan Bonners side will start on Saturday 15th May away to Tyrone with their sole home tie the following weekend against Monaghan.

The final run of north games in the Division is Saturday 29th May. Donegal are away to Armagh and Monaghan face Tyrone.

Monaghan who are currently under investigation look set to lose home advantage against Armagh and Tyrone because of their recent training breach.

That Donegal Tyrone tie will be the first competitive game for the Red Hands new joint management team of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher.

All-Ireland champions Dublin will be on the road for all three of their games after being drawn away against Roscommon and Galway but will have to play their home game against Kerry at a neutral venue due to their training breach.

Meanwhile the provincial championship draws will be held over two days next week on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th April.

The Ulster draw is penciled in for the Tuesday draw during the RTE 6pm News.

The provincial championships are due to start on the final weekend in June with the Ulster Final in the revised calendar for Saturday 31st July or Sunday 1st August.

Croke Park are expected to release the full league fixtures later this week.