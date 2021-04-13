Stranorlar GP gives reassurances that AstraZenena is safe

A Stranorlar GP says the on-going controversy with the AstraZenena vaccine has probably affected people's confidence in the jab but has given reassurances that the vaccine is safe.

All AstraZeneca vaccination clinics due to take place today have been cancelled following concerns over potential links between the vaccine and very rare blood clots.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has now been limited to the over 60 age group.

Dr Denis McCauley who's Chair of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation says so far, the majority of people presenting at his practice are willing to get the jab regardless: