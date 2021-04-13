Risk of fourth wave ‘considerable’ if restrictions eased too quickly

The National Public Health Emergency Team will warn TDs and Senators later that the risk of a fourth wave of Covid-19 remains 'considerable' if restrictions are eased too quickly.

Members of the group will be before the Oireachtas Health Committee to provide an update on the country's fight against the virus.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, will tell members a further wave can be mitigated if social contacts remains unchanged over the next 6 weeks.

Immunologist, Dr Lara Dungan, says the risk of another spike in cases is a real possibility so long as young people remain unvaccinated: