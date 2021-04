The Manager of iCare in Inishowen says they are deeply saddened and disappointed over weekend vandalism at the facility.

An investigation is underway after children's toys were damaged outside the Buncrana centre at some stage on Saturday evening/night.

iCare provides support for local children with autism with the centre continuously struggling financially to provide its services.

Manager Angela Tourish says nothing like this has happened before and they're shocked at the damage caused: