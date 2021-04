The Tanaiste says he believes public health officials made the right call in limiting the AstraZeneca vaccine to the over 60 age group.

Thousands of vaccines planned for today have been cancelled as a result.

Leo Varadkar says we'll know in a few days if the country can still vaccinate 80 per cent of the adult population by June, following the new advice.

The Tanaiste says he would personally take the AstraZeneca vaccine if offered and has no hesitation in recommending it: