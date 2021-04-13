Letterkenny Milford MD discusses Drumonaghan mast plan

A senior Donegal County Council official has urged members of Letterkenny Municipal District not to consider legal action against a mast at Drumonaghan Woods in Ramelton.

The issue was raised by Cllr Ian McGarvey, a long time opponent of the mast, who asked what the council was doing to revoke the permission granted.

Director of Services Liam Ward told the meeting that permission had been granted by Donegal County Council, and upheld by An Bord Pleanala. At this point, he said, the only way of revoking the permission would be through a legal challenge, and members should be very careful before considering such an action.

He rejected suggestions from Cllr Mc Garvey that planners may have made mistakes, saying that all the local decisions were examined and upheld by An Bord Pleanala.

Following a lengthy discussion, Cllr McGarvey asked if there is any point in bringing motions before the council.

On the suggestion of Cllr Liam Blaney who seconded the motion, it was decided to write to the the telecommunications company Cignal, asking them to consider relocating the mast to another area of the wood where it would not impact on popular walking routes.