Government urged to push for withdrawal of EU proposal on peat soils

There are fears that an EU proposal on the management of peat soils could have a serious impact on Donegal farmers.

The proposal will mean that farmers would be required to carry out actions on these peat soils that would effectively make farming activity impossible.

The lands affected would be ineligible for CAP payments.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says that most farmers in Donegal are small farmers, largely on marginal land and hill farms.

The proposal on management of peat soils will be another blow to them and must be withdrawn: