Gardai reissue appeal over weekend crash in east Donegal

Garda have reissued an appeal for information following a serious weekend collision in east Donegal.

The crash happened on Saturday morning at Ballyholey Far, Raphoe.

At approximately 8:30am on Saturday last, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single car traffic collision on the N14, on the Letterkenny to Lifford road.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 30s, sustained serious but not life threatening injuries. She was taken from the scene by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from along this route at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.