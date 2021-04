Gardai are keen to speak to three youths in connection with smashing a window in Letterkenny.

It happened on Saturday last at Mount Southwell at the top of the Market Square, shortly before 2pm.

A window had been smashed on a property there. Three youths were seen in the area at the time, two of whom were on bikes.

Anybody who has any information or if they observed the youths in the area (even if it is to rule them out of enquiries) are being asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.