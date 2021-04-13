Donegal woman in hotel quarantine concerned for her health

A Donegal woman who is currently in mandatory hotel quarantine in Dublin says she's anxious being left alone for two weeks over serious health grounds.

Charlene Heyns who lives in Letterkenny but originally from South Africa has long Covid and travelled abroad for medical consultation and is now pleading for an exemption from quarantine due to a family history of cardiac deaths.

The 52 year old flew back from South Africa on April 9 and had her appeal to forego quarantine on medical grounds rejected despite attending hospital due to a heart condition since returning home.

Charlene spoke on today's Nine Til Noon Show she says if something happened to her, nobody would know for some time and would feel safer in quarantine at home: