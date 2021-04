A Letterkenny GP has described some of the decisions made surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine as 'ludicrous and absolutely crazy'.

People aged between 60-69 will now mainly receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

There are around 400,000 people in this age cohort.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Dr James McDaid says the decision has cartinaly been loaded with an 'abundance of caution' resulting in a situation where delays in the roll out of the vaccination programme are imminent: