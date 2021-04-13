Deadline for School Transport Scheme looms

Parents are being reminded that the deadline for applications for the School Transport scheme is looming.

Applications for the scheme are currently open and can be accessed online while existing applications will automatically roll over into the new school year.

Details are also available on Bus Éireann's website with the closing date for applications is Friday fortnight 30th April.

Cllr Paul Canning says he foresees issues arising with the scheme so its vital to get the applications submitted in good time: