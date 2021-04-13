Car destroyed in paint attack in east Donegal

A car has been destroyed with paint in east Donegal.

The incident happened at The Green, Convoy on Tuesday the 6th of April between 8pm and 9pm.

A car that was parked in a driveway at that location was attacked during that time period. Paint was thrown on the bodywork of the car and the rear tail light was broken.

Gardai are appealing especially to other residents in that area to come forward if they observed this incident.

Any information in relation to the matter should be passed to Gardaí in Letterkenny.