There are calls for improved facilities at Donegal's lakes.

While current caravan and camping sites in the county have been deemed an invaluable asset to coastal parts, it's thought more can be done around lakes closer inland.

Kayaking and other water activities on lakes have increased dramatically in popularity but in many cases there aren't enough facilities nearby for tourists to make a break of it.

Cllr Michael McBride says Donegal's infrastructure in this regard is found lacking when compared with the UK and other EU countries and believes that there's a real opportunity to change that: