All AstraZeneca vaccination clinics cancelled for today

All AstraZeneca vaccination clinics due to take place today have been cancelled.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer says limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to over 60s "will likely have an impact" on the country's vaccine programme.

However Dr. Ronan Glynn says its extent "remains to be seen".

The recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee follows concerns over potential links between the vaccine and very rare blood clots.

Dr. Ronan Glynn says it'll take a number of days to calculate the impact of the decision on the country's vaccine programme: