405 fewer people in Donegal are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today.

This week, the Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at €125.52 million to 421,373 people in receipt of the payment.

The number of people receiving a Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week has decreased nationally by 15,776 compared to last week.

In Donegal 14,429 people are getting the payment today compared with 14,834 a week ago.