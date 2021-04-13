358 new Covid 19 cases, over10% of them in Donegal

358 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with 18 additional Covid related deaths reported.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 7 occurred in April, 3 occurred in March, 3 occurred in February, 3 occurred in January. 1 death was reported as occurring before January.*

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 46-102 years.

There has been a total of 4,803 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 12th April, the HPSC has been notified of 358 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 241,684** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

163 are men / 192 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

166 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 205 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 11th 2021, 1,063,666 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

749,450 people have received their first dose

314,216 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*There is 1 death where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 241,684 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7-day incidence 58.7

5-day moving average 396

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases*** (to midnight 12Apr2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 12Apr 2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 12Apr 2021) Ireland 358 396 131.7 6271 Offaly 13 13 269.4 210 Dublin 166 180 210.2 2832 Kildare 16 29 204 454 Laois 6 8 196 166 Westmeath 6 10 194.9 173 Donegal 39 23 177.1 282 Meath 12 20 161.5 315 Cavan 9 7 154.9 118 Longford 0 3 122.3 50 Louth 7 7 114.8 148 Monaghan <5 4 112.4 69 Mayo <5 11 100.4 131 Wicklow 11 8 94.8 135 Roscommon 5 5 93 60 Galway <5 14 86 222 Wexford 7 3 80.8 121 Tipperary 6 6 76.5 122 Limerick 12 12 67.7 132 Waterford 10 5 55.9 65 Cork 5 13 55.4 301 Leitrim <5 1 46.8 15 Kerry <5 4 37.9 56 Clare 6 4 37 44 Carlow 5 1 35.1 20 Sligo 0 1 21.4 14 Kilkenny <5 1 16.1 16

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.